D'amore Healthcare Going In-Network With Kaiser Permanente

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare, a distinguished provider of primary mental and dual diagnosis services, is thrilled to announce its new in-network partnership with Kaiser Permanente, effective January 1st. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in D'Amore Healthcare's commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health care.

Enhanced Accessibility to Premier Mental Health Services

D'Amore Healthcare is now an approved mental health provider for Kaiser Permanente

By joining forces with Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's leading health care providers, D'Amore Healthcare will significantly enhance the accessibility of its comprehensive treatment programs to a broader audience. Kaiser Permanente members can now benefit from D'Amore's expert care with the assurance of coverage alignment, facilitating a smoother and more streamlined care experience.

About D'Amore Healthcare

With facilities located within the greater Orange County area, D'Amore Healthcar

specializes in treating a wide range of

mental health conditions , including but not limited to Depression, Anxiety Disorders, Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia. D'Amore offers both inpatient and outpatient programs tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Broad Coverage Across Multiple Regions and Specialized Groups

This in-network status extends across a comprehensive range of Kaiser Permanente entities, including regional health plans like Kaiser Foundation Health Plan in Northern and Southern California, Colorado, Georgia, the Mid-Atlantic States, the Northwest, Washington, and Hawaii. Additionally, this partnership includes various specialized groups and affiliate medical groups, such as Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Colorado Permanente Medical Group, P.C., and others across the U.S.

This extensive coverage ensures that D'Amore Healthcare's exceptional mental health services are accessible to a vast and diverse population of Kaiser Permanente members, including employees and families, facilitating integrated and holistic care nationwide.

Comprehensive Care and Cutting-edge Therapies

D'Amore Healthcare is known for its holistic approach to mental health treatment , integrating traditional psychotherapy with innovative modalities such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and mindfulness practices. This partnership covers all levels of care provided at D'Amore Healthcare, from intensive inpatient treatment to outpatient support, ensuring that Kaiser Permanente members receive the full spectrum of care needed to support their recovery journey.

A Step Forward in Mental Health Advocacy

"We are excited to partner with Kaiser Permanente, as it aligns with our mission to deliver accessible, high-quality mental health services," said John Emma, Co-Founder and CEO of D'Amore Healthcare. "This partnership not only broadens our reach but also strengthens our resources, enabling us to support our community more effectively."

For additional information about D'Amore Healthcare and its services, please visit or contact:

Jennifer Carpenter, CTE

Chief Operating Officer at D'Amore Healthcare

(714) 375-1110

[email protected]

SOURCE D'Amore Healthcare

