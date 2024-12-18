Germany refuses placement of Western troops in Ukraine without Russian consent
Date
12/18/2024 7:14:55 AM
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that any deployment of Western peacekeeping troops in Ukraine would require the approval of both Russia and Ukraine. He highlighted that discussions about a potential peacekeeping force are premature, emphasizing the need for both Moscow and Kiev to agree on the terms of a ceasefire and the participation of foreign forces.
Pistorius mentioned that if a ceasefire were to occur, it would involve discussions among NATO partners, the EU, and possibly the United Nations on how to secure peace. He noted that Germany, as the EU's largest economy, would play a role, though the specifics of that involvement remain unclear. The defense minister also stressed the importance of both Russia and Ukraine agreeing on the mandate for any peacekeeping force.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his intention to engage directly with the White House after Donald Trump’s inauguration to discuss his peace proposal. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelensky’s peace initiatives and reiterated that Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate makes the issue of peacekeepers irrelevant at this time.
MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.