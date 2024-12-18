Germany refuses placement of Western troops in Ukraine without Russian consent

(MENAFN) German Defense Boris Pistorius has stated that any deployment of Western peacekeeping in Ukraine would require the approval of both Russia and Ukraine. He highlighted that discussions about a potential peacekeeping force are premature, emphasizing the need for both Moscow and Kiev to agree on the terms of a ceasefire and the participation of foreign forces.



Pistorius mentioned that if a ceasefire were to occur, it would involve discussions among partners, the EU, and possibly the United Nations on how to secure peace. He noted that Germany, as the EU's largest economy, would play a role, though the specifics of that involvement remain unclear. The defense minister also stressed the importance of both Russia and Ukraine agreeing on the mandate for any peacekeeping force.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his intention to engage directly with the White House after Donald Trump’s inauguration to discuss his peace proposal. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelensky’s peace initiatives and reiterated that Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate makes the issue of peacekeepers irrelevant at this time.

