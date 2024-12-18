(MENAFN) Ukrainian security services have taken responsibility for the assassination of General Igor Kirillov, commander of Russia’s radiological, chemical, and biological defense forces, calling it a "special operation." The Russian has labeled the attack a "failed attempt at intimidation." According to Reuters, Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed the operation led to Kirillov’s death. AFP reported that the bomb attack on Kirillov, which took place in Moscow, was carried out by the Ukrainian security service. Ukrainian officials justified the killing by accusing Kirillov of being responsible for the use of banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Ukrainian intelligence claims that Kirillov was responsible for over 4,800 instances of chemical weapon use since the conflict started.



The attack occurred in a residential area of Moscow on December 17, when an explosive device placed in a motorcycle exploded near the entrance of an apartment building. Both Kirillov and his assistant were killed in the blast. Russian authorities are investigating the incident and have confirmed that the explosion involved around 200 grams of TNT. Russian officials, including spokesperson Maria Zakharova, mourned Kirillov’s death, remembering him for exposing Western crimes related to chemical weapons. Zakharova praised Kirillov for his courage in revealing alleged U.S. and U.K. activities, including chemical weapon provocations in Syria and the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, condemned the assassination, calling it a terrorist attack and warning of inevitable retaliation. Kirillov, 54, was placed on Western sanctions lists due to his involvement in the war and his role overseeing Russia’s chemical and biological defense forces.

