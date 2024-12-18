Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market Size To Hit US$ 2.03 Billion By 2030 At 6.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, competitive scenario

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $366.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $631.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Automotive pneumatic seats are frequently installed in automobiles to raise the seat height, making the driver more comfortable, or to keep passengers safe while traveling.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) at:The factors, such as rise in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries, and increase in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology, are expected to drive the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs associated with pneumatic seating solutions and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions, and retrofitting of existing automotive are the factors anticipated to supplement the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market growth.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Increase in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries and surge in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology drive the growth of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market . However, high costs and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, retrofitting of existing automotive vehicles and adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions create new opportunities in the coming years.Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the total share of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The key players profiled in this report includeContinental AG, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Toyota Boshoku., Tangtring Seating Technology Inc., Adient PLC, Konsberg Automotive, Faurecia, Grammer AG, TS Tech, Lear Corporation, Leggat And Platt, Alfmeier, GenthermThe sale of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of the market players in 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth, generating uncertain demand scenarios, and increasing panic among the customer segments.Inquiry Before Buying:Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading consumers of automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. India is developing at a significant rate, as a result of government initiatives, such as self-reliant India, to boost its manufacturing activities and enhance the outlook for automotive manufacturers.Other Trending Reports:Autonomous Vehicle Market -Automotive Flooring Market -Automotive Paints Market -Automotive Garage Equipment Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.