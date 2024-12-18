Etihad Airways Launches Flights To Nairobi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi : Etihad Airways has introduced a new route connecting Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Nairobi, Kenya. This marks the airline's 10th new destination in its growing 2024 network.

The service, launched on December 15, 2024, establishes a vital between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO). Scheduled to operate four times weekly-on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays-the flights will utilize Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline described Nairobi as one of Africa's most vibrant cities, emphasizing the importance of the new connection for both business and leisure travelers.

“The introduction of our Nairobi service enhances our growing network while responding to strong travel demand between the UAE and Kenya,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.“As both Abu Dhabi and Kenya experience remarkable tourism growth and set ambitious targets for the future, this route creates valuable opportunities for both destinations.”



The launch comes“at a significant time for Kenya's tourism sector,” Etihad said. With visitor numbers expected to reach three million in 2024 and targets of five million visitors in the coming years, Kenya's tourism industry“is on a strong growth trajectory”, the airline added.



The Nairobi launch follows the introduction of new services to Antalya, Bali, Boston, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Mykonos, Nice, Qassim, and Thiruvananthapuram in 2024.



Starting from 2025, Etihad will add 13 new destinations with flights to Warsaw and Prague in June, Al Alamein and Atlanta in July, Taipei in September, Medan, Phnom Penh, and Krabi in October, and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and Algiers in November.



