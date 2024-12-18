EQS-News: The Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

The Platform Group AG: Capital Markets Day – Save the Date

Düsseldorf, 18

December 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, is pleased to invite investors, analysts and to the Capital Markets Day on 31

January 2025 on-site in Frankfurt am Main and virtually via webcast. The Capital Markets Day will be held in English. The Management of The Platform Group will review the successful and eventful year 2024 with nine acquisitions. Based on this, it will discuss the resulting impulses for 2025 and the corporate strategy, as well as the associated medium-term outlook and capital market strategy. In addition, the further development of the TPG One software and the TPG Pay payment method planned for 2025 will be addressed.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “In the year 2024, we were able to continue our positive development with the recent growth of 30% and an expansion of our margin. In 2025, we want to build on this development and focus even more strongly on software development, industry expansion and margin optimization. At the Capital Markets Day, we would like to take the opportunity to actively continue the dialog between investors, analysts and media representatives and our Management team.” The formal invitation with a complete program will follow at the beginning of January 2025. The Capital Markets Day will begin at 10.30 CET with the registration. The presentations will start at 11.00 CET. From 14.00 CET we want to end the Capital Markets Day with you with snacks and drinks and inspiring discussions.



Registration

To participate online (virtually) in the Capital Markets Day, please click: here. For in-person participation (professional investors, analysts and media representatives) on site in Frankfurt am Main, please click: here.

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

is a software company that is active in 24 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 26 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

Schloss Elbroich

|

Am Falder 4

|

40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



