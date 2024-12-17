Shruti Haasan Gives Her Own Spin To Lil Nas X’S ‘Old Town Road’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Shruti Haasan added her own charm to American Lil Nas X's hit track“Old Town Road” during her jam session.

Shruti took to her Instagram stories, where she gave a peep into what her jam session looks like. In a monochrome video, the actress dressed in a black outfit paired with a baseball cap. She holds onto the mic and then sings powerfully the lyrics of 'Old Town Road'.

“Just doing cover jams between the originals.. miss jamming with the best sweetest boys ever,” she wrote.

"Old Town Road" is the debut mainstream single by Lil Nas X, first released independently in December 2018. After gaining popularity, the single was re-released by Columbia Records in March 2019. The rapper also recorded a remix with American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song has been viewed as "country rap", a somewhat rare musical style not often heard in the mainstream prior to this song's release.

On the work front, Shruti and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan are in pink city, Jaipur for the shooting of their upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' earlier this month.

This project reportedly marks the first-ever collaboration between Shruti and Aamir.

According to insiders, Shruti has already started shooting alongside Aamir Khan in Jaipur. Having previously filmed portions of Coolie in Vizag and Chennai, Shruti has been deeply immersed in the project. With Aamir now joining the cast, expectations for this cinematic venture have soared even higher.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for 'Vikram', 'Kaithi' and 'Leo'.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John and others in pivotal roles. Composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor Philomin Raj and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan are part of the technical team.

'Coolie' is slated for a grand release in 2025.

Shruti, who is the daughter of Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, is also an established playback singer. She has also sung songs in Hindi films including 'Aazma' for 'Luck', 'Alvida' for 'D-Day' and 'Joganiyan' for 'Tevar'.

She began her career as a music director with her father's production 'Unnaipol Oruvan' and has since formed her own music band. She won the Best Music Director award for 'Unnaipol Oruvan' at Edison Awards.

Last year, the actress released her single 'Monster Machine' which is a hard edged, industrial rock track, the song is an edgy and trippy celebration of the misfit attitude.