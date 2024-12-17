Journalists Assured Help In Solving Financial, Other Problems

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Deputy governor of southeastern Paktia province Inamullah Salahuddin has assured reporters in the province his administration's cooperation in resolving their and other problems in addition to providing timely information.

He made these remarks while addressing a coordination meeting with journalists in the province. He called the role of media essential in strengthening of governance.

He added: "We have a promise to you, whether it is financial or information related issues, we will give you any kind of help, so that the responsibility of the media is fully fulfilled; We will work together to strengthen the system."

Meanwhile, media representatives also called such meetings important for creating coordination and addressing problems.

Mohammad Yousuf Hanif, a reporter in the province, asked the concerned officials to create more facilities in sharing accurate and timely information.

He added: "Although access to information has improved a bit compared to previous years, still some problems in the area remain”.”

Syed Omar Adil, director of a private radio station in the province, called financial assistance of local media outlets essential in current time.

He added that the local media cannot continue broadcasting without support of the government and related institutions.

According to information, six private radio stations have currently been functioning in Paktia along with the state-run broadcaster.

