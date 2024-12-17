Jordanian, Iraqi Parliaments Issue Communiqué On Aqaba Meetings On Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A joint communiqué was issued following official talks between Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Mashhadani, reaffirming support for the outcomes of the recent Aqaba meetings on Syria.

Safadi welcomed Mashhadani's first official visit to the Kingdom since assuming office as speaker of the Iraqi parliament, with talks resulting in signing a joint communiqué outlining a number of key agreements, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two sides pledged to boost coordination to address repercussions of regional instability, reiterating their commitment to supporting Syria's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, while stressing the need for political representation for all components of the Syrian people.

Jordan and Iraq agreed to enhance their economic cooperation by removing obstacles to trade and investment. Plans were made to organise reciprocal visits between parliamentary committees and chambers of commerce and industry to foster closer ties.

The statement also attached importance to expanding cooperation in areas such as culture, education, agriculture, energy and construction.

Both sides stressed the need for completing the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline, desribing it as a vital economic link for both nations. They also agreed to support joint projects with Egypt to further boost regional partnerships.

On regional issues, both sides expressed solidarity with Gaza and condemned the ongoing aggression against the Strip, expressing rejection for any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza and the West Bank and called for increased humanitarian assistance.

The communiqué also condemned extremist actions by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Jordan and Iraq also highlighted the importance of coordinating parliamentary positions between both countries and building on the "strong" bilateral relations.