Gem Organises Training Boot Camp For Sellers In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dehradun, Dec 17 (KNN) The e Marketplace (GeM) successfully conducted a day-long boot camp titled“GeM Seller Samvad 2024 Uttarakhand” at the IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun, with a focus on enhancing the digital capabilities of local sellers, entrepreneurs, and service providers.

The event was aligned with GeM's core value of inclusivity and aimed to address the challenges faced by Uttarakhand-based stakeholders in navigating the GeM platform.

The event attracted over 60 enthusiastic participants, including sellers, service providers, and producer organisations (FPOs), who took part in training sessions designed to provide in-depth knowledge of GeM's digital features.

These sessions covered various aspects of the platform, including key milestones in the seller journey and the latest functionalities that can help improve business transactions with government buyers.

Interactive Q&A sessions were held to resolve participant queries, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the platform.

A key feature of the Samvad was the establishment of a dedicated GeM helpdesk, providing immediate assistance to attendees.

Additionally, a registration drive was conducted to onboard new sellers and service providers, further expanding the reach of GeM in the region.

As of December 2024, nearly 20,000 sellers and service providers from Uttarakhand are registered on GeM, with 10,500+ micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and over 1,900 women-led businesses using the platform to reach more than 1.5 lakh government buyers nationwide.

Notably, Uttarakhand-based sellers have fulfilled orders worth over Rs 8,950 crore, with MSEs contributing around 50 per cent of this total.

A.V. Muralidharan, Chief Buyer Officer (State), emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting digital literacy and empowering local entrepreneurs.

"These efforts help remove traditional barriers and drive greater participation of local businesses in government procurement," he said.

GeM, launched in 2016, is a digital platform designed to streamline the procurement process for government departments and public sector enterprises, enabling more efficient, transparent, and inclusive public procurement across India.

(KNN Bureau)