Blockmate Ventures Receives Strategic Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“ Blockmate ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments for a strategic (the“ Offering ”) of CAD $1,400,000 from a group of investors led by Antanas Guoga (Tony G) to accelerate the expansion of Blockmate's portfolio. Blockmate's primary asset, its controlling stake in Hivello Holdings Ltd, has been able to source capital independently since December 2023, so this new capital will assist in launching Blockmate's subsequent companies.

Antanas Guoga (Tony G) is renowned globally as an innovation leader and visionary investor, Tony G is the chairman and major shareholder of Sol Strategies Inc., a Canadian-based holding vehicle established to invest in technologies and cryptocurrencies. The company recently reached a market capitalisation of over $300M. As a former Member of the European Parliament, where he advocated for digital and technological advancement, Tony G brings to Blockmate deep expertise in innovative technologies and an influential network spanning both private and public sectors. His commitment to driving blockchain applications with social impact aligns powerfully with Blockmate's mission, making his investment a resounding endorsement of our vision.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate, commented:“Securing support from a visionary like Tony G and his esteemed colleagues marks a defining moment for Blockmate, strengthening our ambition to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain and sustainability. His expertise and belief in our mission empower us to fast-track our roadmap, accelerating the development of powerful, scalable solutions. With this capital injection, we are poised to launch new projects with as much promise as Hivello, while diversifying Blockmate's portfolio.”

The Offering will be conducted by way of non-brokered private placement in which the Company proposes to issue 14,000,000 units (each, a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of thirty-six months.

Tony G has voluntarily agreed to restrict resale of the 10,000,000 Units he proposes to acquire for a period of twelve months. The remaining Units will be subject to the statutory four months and one day restriction. No finders' fees or commissions are payable by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: .

Forward-Looking Information

