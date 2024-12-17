K1 Speed Doubles Down On New Jersey With New Totowa Go-Kart Racing Center!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOTOWA, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor karting operator, is excited to announce the of a new center in Totowa, New Jersey. Upon completion, K1 Speed Totowa will become the company's second location in the state, joining the existing center in Cinnaminson, with two additional centers already under development in the Garden State.

K1 Speed is well-known for their indoor go-kart racing experience. Their Italian all-electric go-karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, the fastest in the industry.

Continue Reading

New Jersey residents won't be the only ones to benefit from K1 Speed Totowa. Located less than 20 miles from Midtown Manhattan and 25 miles from Yonkers, the new center will also serve racing enthusiasts and thrill-seekers from nearby New York.

K1 Speed is renowned for its indoor karting experience, offering guests 48 inches and taller the chance to race state-of-the-art electric go-karts imported from Italy. The new center in Totowa will feature two indoor karting tracks with thrilling elevation changes, ensuring unparalleled excitement for all who visit.

While go-kart racing is the signature attraction at K1 Speed, the Totowa location will also include an extensive arcade, providing entertainment for the entire family. After the fun and excitement, guests can relax and recharge at the Paddock Lounge café, which will offer a full menu, including beer and wine.

Additional amenities at K1 Speed Totowa will include a viewing platform and a private event room, making it an ideal destination for group gatherings and special occasions.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in the Northeast," says Founder and CEO David Danglard. "The demand for K1 Speed is high in the region, and we're working hard to open our Totowa center, as well as the next two New Jersey locations."

To sign up for updates on K1 Speed Totowa, visit .

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 101 karting centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. The company targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED