TRAILER DROPS FOR ARTHOUSE HORROR DREAMLAND AWAITS, SET TO PREMIERE ON FESTIVAL CIRCUIT IN 2025

HUNGARY, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The feature trailer for Dreamland Awaits , the indie arthouse horror film directed by Demeter Lorant, has been released, offering a chilling preview of what promises to be a gripping psychological experience. Blending psychological tension, Lovecraftian terror, and haunting visuals, the film is set to hit the festival circuit in early 2025.

The story follows Josh, a seasoned but troubled detective hardened by 20 years of confronting life's darkest corners. When his wife and two daughters are kidnapped by a mysterious figure, Josh is forced into a harrowing game of survival. To save them, he must follow the stranger's commands: move into a desolate house, remain unnoticed, and complete a series of increasingly disturbing tasks.

However, the house is more than it seems-a gateway to a dark dimension that begins to unravel Josh's reality and push him toward insanity. As he fights to save his family, Josh must confront not only the malevolent forces around him but also the darkness within himself.

Described as a chilling blend of The Babadook and Jacob's Ladder, with a touch of Lovecraftian horror, Dreamland Awaits stars Nicolas Hackenberg (Fauda, FBI: International) as Josh and Rebecka Johnston (Midsommar, The Strangers: Chapter 1) in supporting roles. Shot in Hungary in English language with an international cast, the film explores the fragility of the human mind when confronted with trauma, loss, and the supernatural.

Currently in post-production, Dreamland Awaits is set to be completed by early 2025. The film showcases practical effects by co-producer Gábor Sz. Nagy, whose work on the creature and dimensional horrors promises a visceral visual experience.

Logline: In the house of nightmares, every instruction is a step closer to saving his family... or losing himself.

