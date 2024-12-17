US initiates ‘precision airstrike’ on Yemeni capital, Sanaa

(MENAFN) US forces carried out a precision on a key command and control facility in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which was reportedly operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The targeted facility, described as a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, had been involved in on US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).



This airstrike is part of the US's broader efforts to protect its personnel, regional allies, and international shipping interests. The action follows escalating tensions, including recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel and commercial vessels. Earlier on the same day, the Houthis claimed to have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, which was intercepted by Israeli defense systems.



The Houthis, who have been targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea and attacking US- and UK-linked vessels in solidarity with Palestinians, also carried out an assault on commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden, which the US Navy repelled. CENTCOM reported that US destroyers successfully destroyed drones and missiles in December, preventing harm to civilian vessels.

