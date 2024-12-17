Stagwell Buys Media Monitoring Platform UNICEPTA

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Stagwell has struck a deal to acquire global monitoring and analytics UNICEPTA, strengthening Stagwell marketing Cloud's PRophet Comms Tech Suite of AI-powered offerings.



Roughly 30 years old, UNICEPTA provides data-driven monitoring and analytics to Fortune Global 500 companies. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, UNICEPTA operates across eight countries and four continents, with offices in Berlin, London, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai, Washington, and Zurich.



UNICEPTA co-CEOs Sebastian Rohwer and Alexander Peinemann will continue to lead the company, with an eye on accelerating the platform's insights and analytics capabilities, particularly in North America. The offering will be integrated in Stagwell's PRophet Comms Tech unit, which has more than 500 team members worldwide and operates under Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of the PRophet Comms Tech Suite.



“This is a game-changer for the burgeoning, $9 billion dollar comms tech industry, enabling PRophet to compete at scale and dethrone stodgy old-school competitors everyone loves to hate,” Kwittken said.“UNICEPTA will supercharge our global suite of AI and human powered software and services, adding sophisticated always-on reputation management and campaign tracking capabilities, joining our award-winning journalist and influencer discovery, management and content generation platforms.”



Stagwell's acquisition of UNICEPTA marks its 10th deal in 2024, signaling aggressive growth across AI, marketing, and communications. Other recent acquisitions include Consulum (MENA), Leaders (Israel), Business Traveller (Global), BERA (UU), Luxine Publique Relations (Canada), PROS (Brazil), What's Next Partners (France), Sidekick (UK) and Team Epiphany (US).









