Kurds world’s largest stateless group

(MENAFN) The Kurds, the world’s largest stateless group, have long been a people with shared struggles and goals, and they are increasingly seeing Israel as a potential ally. After decades of oppression and displacement, the Kurds now face existential threats, particularly from Turkish-backed jihadist forces. Despite historical tensions and some resistance in Israel to forming an alliance with the Kurds, it is clear that their enemies—such as Iran, Hezbollah, Bashar al-Assad, and Turkish President Erdogan—are also Israel’s enemies. Historically, the Kurds have had a complicated relationship with Israel. In the 1970s, Israel cooperated with Kurdish forces in Iraq, but later, in pursuit of political interests, Israel abandoned them, even aiding Turkey in their suppression. Despite this betrayal, the Kurds remain open to an alliance, seeing Israel as a model of resilience and survival, much like themselves. Both peoples share a history of genocide and rising from the ashes to create a state.



The Kurds have carved out an autonomous region in northern Syria and Iraq, where they fought and defeated ISIS while upholding values of equality between men and women. This area, larger than Israel, has become a symbol of Kurdish achievement. The Kurds have long used the phrase "Our only friends are the mountains" to express their isolation, as their friends have often betrayed them. Despite these challenges, the Kurds remain open to cooperation. Israel could help provide defense systems against Turkish drones and jihadists, assist through intelligence, cyber efforts, and military support, and leverage influence in Washington to secure continued American presence in northern Syria. The potential for a meaningful alliance between the Kurds and Israel is clear, one built on shared values, historical struggles, and a desire for mutual survival.





