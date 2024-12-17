Narmin Najaf Delights Art Lovers With Her Colorful Paintings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new of paintings by talented artist Narmin Najaf has opened at the Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery, Azernews reports.

The exhibition titled "Göyrengli halal" presented the "Light" series dedicated to Baku, as well as the "Kelaghayi", "Pomegranate" series and other paintings to visitors.

The artist said that the blue color in his works expresses desires, loftiness and harmony.

She underlined that the shades of blue, which are a source of inspiration for her works, reflect the richness of people's inner world.

Speakers at the event said that Narmin Najaf is the creator and head of the "World of Dreams" painting school. The artist, who first began her professional career with her solo exhibition held in Turkiye in 2021, has had subsequent solo exhibitions in Baku, Minsk and Moscow.

Narmin Najaf's works were also exhibited at exhibitions held in cities such as Marmaris, Prague and London.

The artist's works reflect a modern view of the national color and convey examples of Azerbaijani culture and cultural heritage through colors and images.

The exhibition "Göyrangli Halil" will continue until December 24.