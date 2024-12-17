عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Narmin Najaf Delights Art Lovers With Her Colorful Paintings

Narmin Najaf Delights Art Lovers With Her Colorful Paintings


12/17/2024 6:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new exhibition of paintings by talented artist Narmin Najaf has opened at the Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery, Azernews reports.

The exhibition titled "Göyrengli halal" presented the "Light" series dedicated to Baku, as well as the "Kelaghayi", "Pomegranate" series and other paintings to visitors.

The artist said that the blue color in his works expresses desires, loftiness and harmony.

She underlined that the shades of blue, which are a source of inspiration for her works, reflect the richness of people's inner world.

Speakers at the event said that Narmin Najaf is the creator and head of the "World of Dreams" painting school. The artist, who first began her professional career with her solo exhibition held in Turkiye in 2021, has had subsequent solo exhibitions in Baku, Minsk and Moscow.

Narmin Najaf's works were also exhibited at exhibitions held in cities such as Marmaris, Prague and London.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

The artist's works reflect a modern view of the national color and convey examples of Azerbaijani culture and cultural heritage through colors and images.

The exhibition "Göyrangli Halil" will continue until December 24.

MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109001452


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search