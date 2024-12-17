Narmin Najaf Delights Art Lovers With Her Colorful Paintings
Date
12/17/2024 6:09:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A new exhibition of paintings by talented artist Narmin Najaf
has opened at the Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery,
Azernews reports.
The exhibition titled "Göyrengli halal" presented the "Light"
series dedicated to Baku, as well as the "Kelaghayi", "Pomegranate"
series and other paintings to visitors.
The artist said that the blue color in his works expresses
desires, loftiness and harmony.
She underlined that the shades of blue, which are a source of
inspiration for her works, reflect the richness of people's inner
world.
Speakers at the event said that Narmin Najaf is the creator and
head of the "World of Dreams" painting school. The artist, who
first began her professional career with her solo exhibition held
in Turkiye in 2021, has had subsequent solo exhibitions in Baku,
Minsk and Moscow.
Narmin Najaf's works were also exhibited at exhibitions held in
cities such as Marmaris, Prague and London.
Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.
The artist's works reflect a modern view of the national color
and convey examples of Azerbaijani culture and cultural heritage
through colors and images.
The exhibition "Göyrangli Halil" will continue until December
24.
