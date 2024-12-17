BJP Likely To Get New President In February
Date
12/17/2024 1:13:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The new BJP president, who will succeed incumbent J P Nadda, is likely to be elected by the end of February, according to a senior party functionary.
Party sources said the ongoing organisational election is on track to complete the polling process in more than half of its state units by mid-January, an exercise that will unveil the process of electing its new national president.
ADVERTISEMENT
A senior leader said the tenure of nearly 60 per cent of the BJP's state unit presidents is over, and their replacements are likely to be in place by the middle of the next month.
ADVERTISEMENT
The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.
“We expect that a new BJP president will assume the charge by the end of February,” the functionary said.
Read Also
BJP To Rahul After Omar's Comments: Don't Blame EVMs If You Don't Know How To Fight Polls
BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into Rohingya Settlement In Jammu
Asked whether the new BJP president may be someone who is currently serving as a Union minister, he said it could be either from the government or from the organisation, adding that nothing has been finalised yet.
Incidentally, Nadda, also the Union health minister, had taken over as the party's national president in February 2020.
Though the tenure of a president is of three years, he was given an extension in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a their straight term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109000432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.