Bringing Care To Waxahachie: Total Point Urgent Care - Ennis Eliminates The Wait

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Total Point Urgent Care in Ennis Texas

Total Point Urgent Care

Ennis Welcomes New Urgent Care Center to Provide Fast, High-Quality Medical Services to Waxahachie Residents

ENNIS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Point Urgent Care is proud to introduce its latest urgent care facility in Ennis, Texas, creating a vital connection for patients in Waxahachie and beyond. Located at 108 Erwin Drive, Ennis, Texas 75119 . Total Point Urgent Care - Ennis ensures patients can receive exceptional medical care without the hassle of prolonged waiting periods.Waxahachie residents often face lengthy delays for urgent care services. Total Point Urgent Care - Ennis is here to change that by delivering accessible, efficient healthcare solutions. With our cutting-edge weight loss programs, we're not just addressing immediate health concerns but fostering long-term wellness for our patients.Services Include:.Treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.Lab and diagnostic services.Preventative care and immunizations.Leading weight loss programsOur commitment to Waxahachie and Ennis residents extends beyond urgent care. Our weight loss programs provide affordable, results-driven solutions to enhance overall health and confidence.Location: 108 Erwin Drive, Ennis, Texas 75119Phone: 469-442-4325Website:

Director of Marketing

Total Point Healthcare Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.