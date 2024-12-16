UTPB Director Of Financial Aid Earns National FAAC Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Scott Lapinski, Director of Financial Aid at The University of Texas Permian Basin, has earned the prestigious FAAC® designation through the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators' (NASFAA) Certified Financial Aid Administrator® (CFAA) Program. This designation highlights Dr. Lapinski's commitment to advancing student success and upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior in the financial aid profession.lapinski-headshot.jpgThe CFAA Program, launched in 2019, is the first initiative of its kind in the industry. It validates the skills and knowledge of financial aid professionals at postsecondary institutions across the country. NASFAA, a nonprofit membership organization representing more than 29,000 financial aid professionals nationwide, focuses on student aid legislation, regulatory analysis, and professional training.“Financial aid administrators are entrusted with significant responsibilities, ranging from ensuring college access for students to protecting the reputation of an institution and maintaining the integrity of federal financial aid programs,” said Past NASFAA President & CEO Justin Draeger.“The FAAC designation affirms the professional commitment of a financial aid administrator not only to those responsibilities, but also their commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards.”Dr. Lapinski is among an elite group of 36 financial aid professionals in Texas and 723 nationwide who have earned the FAAC designation. The certification process involves passing a rigorous knowledge exam and affirming adherence to ethical standards. With a career spanning nearly 24 years, Dr. Lapinski has served as a Director of Financial Aid at three institutions over 14 years. He is also the Vice Chair for the Financial Aid Advisory Committee for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.“Scott's achievement demonstrates his dedication to being the best prepared professional he can be in service of supporting our students and ensuring they have access to the resources needed to succeed,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at UTPB.“This certification reflects not only his expertise but also his commitment to excellence in serving our Falcon community.”Dr. Lapinski holds a Bachelor's in Finance from Liberty University, an MBA from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctorate of Management specializing in Higher Education from Colorado Technical University. His service extends beyond UTPB, having contributed to multiple state, regional, and national committees.“Financial aid administrators work in a highly regulated, continuously evolving industry where knowledge matters,” said Craig Alan Slaughter, CFAA Program Commission Chair and Director of Financial Aid at Kenyon College.“As part of an inclusive and supportive FAAC community, we commit to the highest standards of professionalism and professional development to support the success of the communities, institutions, and students we serve.”For more information about the CFAA Program, visit , or contact NASFAA's certification program staff at ....

