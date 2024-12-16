Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Streamlines Capital Structure With Preferred Stock Conversion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN)

has converted its remaining Series A and Series B Preferred Shares into common stock, simplifying its capital structure and eliminating approximately $2.35 million in liquidation preference. The conversion retired 5,417,000 Series A and 4,050,000 Series B Preferred Shares, resulting in the issuance of roughly 22,000 common shares. CFO Janet Huffman emphasized that this move removes a significant stock overhang, strengthens the company's foundation, and supports its mission to advance innovative treatments for neurological and rare diseases.

To view the full press release, visit



About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at



