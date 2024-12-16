Dynata Appoints Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Deirdre Thomas to lead Product, Research and Data Science - joins Dynata's Executive Leadership Committee

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, LLC, the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data, appoints Deirdre Thomas as Chief Product Officer. Thomas will play a pivotal role in shaping Dynata's product strategy and fostering innovation across the company.

Reporting to Mike Petrullo, Dynata CEO, Thomas joins the company's Executive Leadership Committee starting January 6, 2025.

Thomas joins Dynata after having spent 13 years at Nielsen, where she most recently held the position of Chief Product Officer for Nielsen Audience Measurement.

In her role, Thomas was responsible for setting Nielsen's global audience measurement product strategy and development, user experience design, client enablement, partnerships, and business development.

Before assuming the role as Chief Product Officer at Nielsen, Thomas served in a range of cross-platform and digital roles including product sales, client solutions, product, research, and product marketing. Thomas began her career as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

"We are eager to apply Deirdre's vision, experience and focus to our core data, media measurement and activation products, as well as our approach to research and data science," said Mike Petrullo, CEO, Dynata. "Deirdre is adept at navigating the rapidly evolving media landscape and has earned a reputation as a visionary leader in the field.

Further, she is fully aligned with Dynata's unrivalled focus on quality.

This is a strategic appointment for the company, and we look forward to fueling continued growth of our full product portfolio in 2025 and beyond."

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement. With a reach that encompasses 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The Company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum - from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing return on investment. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at .



