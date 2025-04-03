District Congress Chiefs To Play Bigger Role In Candidate Selection, Party Performance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a move to strengthen its organisational structure, the grand old party has decided that District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents will play a more prominent role in candidate selection and overall party performance. During a key meeting held at Indira Bhavan on Thursday, senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal, discussed empowering district-level leadership.

The initiative aims to enhance accountability and participation, with district presidents being evaluated based on various factors, including voter engagement, election performance, and involvement in party activities.

This shift is a part of the Congress' broader strategy to boost its presence and effectiveness at the grassroots level.

Moreover, the meeting focused on fortifying the Congress' presence at the district level, with detailed discussions held on strengthening the party structure across various regions.

District presidents from states including Maharashtra, Mumbai, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh participated in the session, along with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, in-charges, and General Secretaries.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the six presentations made by various departments of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

These presentations covered a range of topics, including media management, social media outreach, party properties, organisational structure, treasury management, and training.

The discussions were aimed at equipping district-level leadership with the necessary tools and knowledge to enhance the party's reach and impact.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress spokesperson and Head of Media and Publicity Pawan Khera stated that this was the second phase of the ongoing series of meetings with District Congress Presidents.

Khera elaborated that the Congress party intends to empower the district-level leadership with greater authority. As part of the new structure, district presidents will have more involvement in the candidate selection process, and their performance will be closely monitored.

District presidents' contributions will be evaluated based on various criteria, including voter lists, participation in party programmes, and overall performance.

The evaluation will also factor in voter turnout during Panchayat, Municipal, Assembly, and Lok Sabha elections.

Khera further said that this was the first time the party has organised such meetings to ensure comprehensive planning and accountability at the district level.

The next phase of the meeting will take place on Friday, where remaining states will be covered in the discussions.