Kartik Aaryan Packs Up The Sikkim Schedule For His Next With Anurag Basu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan was in Sikkim to shoot for his next with director Anurag Basu. He was accompanied by his leading lady Sreeleela on the location.

Now, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor has wrapped up the Sikkim schedule of the drama.

Sharing a glimpse of his shoot diaries, Kartik posted a video driving amidst the picturesque roads of Sikkim. With the smog covering the entire road, we could only see Kartik's car making its way out of the city. The post also mentioned that the city is enjoying the cold weather of 2 degrees.

During their stay in Sikkim, Kartik, Sreeleela, and Anurag Basu also met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence.

Sharing a photograph of the meet, the CM penned a note on his X that read, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang. They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them."

In one of his Insta posts, Kartik revealed who he considers his true 'zindagi.'

Sharing a sneak peek into his workation, Kartik dropped a serene video of tea gardens from his car with Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan's popular track 'Kyon' playing in the backdrop.

Kartik also dropped a candid photo of him with co-star Sreeleela from the sets. He wrote,“Tu Meri Zindagi Hai,” as the caption.

The image featured Kartik and Sreeleela sitting together amidst a beautifully landscaped garden, surrounded by nature's calm and charm. Holding a glass of tea, Kartik lovingly looked at his female lead.

Kartik has sported a new rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard for his next.

Numerous pictures and videos from the sets of Kartik's next have gone viral on social media.