Lulu Hypermarket Observes World Autism Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In solidarity with the global movement for autism awareness, LuLu Hypermarket illuminated its iconic D-Ring Road branch in vibrant blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day 2025, yesterday.

The initiative reflects LuLu's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting individuals on the autism spectrum.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, LuLu has also partnered with the Qatari Autism Society and other community organisations to help spread awareness and offer support to families and individuals impacted by autism.

“Raising awareness is the first step towards building a more understanding and inclusive society,” said a LuLu spokesperson.

“We're proud to stand with the autism community and continue supporting initiatives that make a real difference.”

This annual gesture of lighting up in blue not only raises visibility for autism but also reinforces LuLu Hypermarket's broader mission to drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to the communities it serves.