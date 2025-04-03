Harshvardhan Rane Brings Home Custom Made Bobber Beast In Brush Aluminium Finishing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, whose film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' became a phenomenal hit after his re-release recently, has finally got his custom made retro style bobber bike.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen unveiling his bike, a custom made single-seater Shotgun 650 from the house of Royal Enfield. The bike has been cast aluminium with a brush finish.

The fuel tank, front and rear fenders, and fuel tank are all finished in a brushed aluminum finish. Even the head of the motorcycle has been modified and gets a machined alloy finish. The stock alloy wheels on the Shotgun 650 have been replaced, and seem to have been traded from another Royal Enfield bobber, Goan Classic. The bike gets custom-built machined wheels both at the front and rear.

The disc brakes on this bike also seem to be aftermarket units. It looks like the suspension on this motorcycle has also been modified as part of the project. The actor can also be seen planting a kiss on the bike's rear fender.

He wrote in the caption,“My new family. Gifted by @royalenfield A one-of-a-kind, all-aluminum Shotgun 650. This bespoke build pushes the boundaries of craftsmanship and design. Key custom elements include Handcrafted aluminum fuel tank, Custom aluminum top yoke, Dual-disc front brake conversion, Billet seat with premium leather upholstery, Custom-fabricated swingarm, precision-machined billet wheel,s Integrated meters seamlessly housed in the nacelle, Unique custom panels and sleek billet turn signals. A true masterpiece. this 1-of-1 Shotgun 650 redefines custom engineering with its bold aesthetic and precision craftsmanship”.

The bike boasts of a powerful 648 cc air-cooled engine, and a 13.8 liter fuel tank. The bike is a bobber, and a single seater, and has a short rear fender. The bike is one of the heaviest bikes from the house of Royal Enfield standing at 240 kgs, one kilogram lighter than the heaviest RE bike - Super meteor 650. Shotgun 650 comes with a twin pod cowl consisting of a speedometer and a tripper navigation to help the riders with maps while on the go.

Earlier, the actor had a Royal Enfield Intercontinental GT 650, the third heaviest RE bike, a beautiful yellow coloured cafe racer. However, the actor sold off his GT 650 during the thick of the pandemic, and bought oxygen concentrators from the money to help the people in need. Apart from bikes, the actor also harbours a deep love for wildlife photography and wilderness, and often spends his time away from Mumbai to get charged up.