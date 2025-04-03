Katara Bids Farewell To Eid Al Fitr With Special Events Amid Large Public Turnout

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) concluded its joyful Eid Al Fitr celebrations yesterday, which continued over four days on the Katara Corniche and in various locations within Katara Cultural Village, encompassing cultural, artistic, and heritage activities.

The celebrations witnessed a large turnout from visitors to the Cultural Village and from other countries, confirming Katara's position as the premier tourist, entertainment, and cultural destination.

The activities it offers generated significant interaction from attendees.

Visitors praised the meticulous organisation and the variety of events and activities, which created an atmosphere of happiness, joy, and enjoyment.

On the fourth day of Katara's Eid Al Fitr celebrations, the various artistic performances continued to attract interest, including the play“Adnan's Adventures,” a highlight of Katara's programme of events. The play presented an exciting story full of adventures for children and adults alike. The audience was in attendance, filled with families who came to enjoy the show, which brought a joyful and cheerful atmosphere to the Eid celebrations.

The audience interacted wonderfully with the events of the play, which combined suspense and humour, as Adnan and his friends embarked on a challenging journey.

Children participated in the events with their cheers and movements, which positively impacted the atmosphere.

The Katara Oud Centre in Building 6 also continued its musical evenings during Eid nights, hosting a group of musicians, composers, and artists, bringing the Eid atmosphere to life with authentic singing.

Among the prominent participating names were artists Ahmed Abdel Rahim, Evie, and Hamza Al Fadlawi.

On the other hand, the Qatari Ardha performances and diverse folkloric performances from a number of African and Asian countries representing diverse cultures continued to attract attendees, adding further joy to the event. Visitors experienced an atmosphere rich in tradition and culture.

Katara also continued to distribute Eid gifts to children over the four days of Eid, bringing joy and happiness to their hearts on this happy occasion. Street arts activities also attracted visitors, especially children.

On the other hand, attendees were captivated by the melodies presented by rababa player Salah Al Shamayleh, who conveyed an authentic Bedouin atmosphere.

Jarr rababa is one of the oldest musical arts in the Arab world, linked to the Bedouin environment and conveying stories of history and heritage in its melodies. Through this event, Katara aims to revive this authentic heritage art and introduce it to visitors of different cultures and nationalities, blending the past with the present.

For the fourth consecutive day, attendees interacted with the distinguished musical performances of the Police Music Band, which presented rhythms that filled the atmosphere with enthusiasm and pride. Police music performances are considered one of the most prominent events that add a distinctive character to cultural and national celebrations and occasions. The band performed a variety of performances that combined the national anthem with classical pieces and traditional tunes. The musicians were distinguished by their uniforms and carried musical instruments such as the saxophone, drums, and trumpets, adding a distinctive festive touch.