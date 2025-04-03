Qatari Delegation Performs 194 Cochlear Implant Surgeries In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Cochlear Implant Support Committee, led by several Qatari officials, will visit Kyrgyzstan tomorrow, to perform cochlear implant surgeries for children with hearing loss.

The Cochlear Implant Committee is the result of fruitful cooperation between the General Department of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health.

Assistant Director General of the General Department of Endowments and Head of the Cochlear Implant Support Delegation Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Meer said generous support from donors through the Endowment Fund for Healthcare, the Qatari medical delegation performed 194 cochlear implant surgeries in Kyrgyzstan during previous visits.

He said that the initiative is part of pioneering humanitarian efforts aimed at restoring hope to children with hearing loss. Al Meer thanked the donors for their support of the operations that contributed to changing the lives of hearing-impaired children and made this project a tangible reality, restoring hope to dozens of families who were suffering from their children's hearing loss.

He added that the joy of the children's families, and the great reward afterlife from Allah are the greatest incentives to continue supporting the Endowment Fund for Healthcare.

Al Meer added that the delegation, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation, is continuing to implement this humanitarian program, which is not limited to surgical operations alone, but also includes cooperation with health authorities in the beneficiary countries.

He said that a three-year plan was discussed with the Kyrgyz Minister of Health, including the possibility of training local doctors to perform these operations to ensure the continuity of medical services. Al Meer commended the logistical support provided by the Qatari Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, which had a clear impact in facilitating field missions.

Vice Chairman of the Cochlear Implant Support Committee Dr. Abdul Salam Al Qahtani said that a Qatari medical delegation, supported by the Endowment Bank for Healthcare at the General Department of Endowments, is preparing to conduct a fresh visit to Kyrgyzstan from April 4 to 11 to perform a new batch of cochlear implant surgeries for children with hearing loss.

He explained that this visit builds on the successes achieved over the past period, during which the medical team was able to restore hope to dozens of families by enabling their children to regain their hearing and integrate into normal life.

Al Qahtani said that the visit will include cochlear implant surgeries and the fitting of hearing aids for patients who do not require surgery.

He also added that the visit will include a series of intensive meetings with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health to follow up on the implementation of the medical training plan for local doctors, which will contribute to strengthening medical capabilities within the country and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the project.

Al Qahtani emphasised that these efforts reflect the General Administration of Endowments' vision to achieve a sustainable impact through health endowments, calling on generous donors to continue supporting this humanitarian project, which is changing the lives of children and their families for the better.