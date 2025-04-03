Bigg Boss Fame Hema Sharma's Ex-Husband Gaurav Saxena Ready To Foray Into Acting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Gaurav Saxena, the ex-husband of 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant Hema Sharma has decided to step into acting post his divorce.

When asked about his acting debut, Gaurav told IANS, "More than acting, my love is to create new things. YouTube is a platform for people like us where we can do things we love. I am enjoying working on scripts and looking forward to the shoots lined up in the coming month."

Throwing some light on this project, Gaurav added, "I am going to commit to making some good content in the form of good short films. I am looking forward to exploring a new hobby all together."

He was asked, "⁠What made you take this decision?", to which he replied, "I think sometimes coming out of the comfort is exciting. I will also continue to travel and make vlogs as I have been to more than 56 countries, and I feel there is so much the world has to offer."

Gaurav further answered the question, "From a businessman to an actor is it not two different things completely?"

He stated, "I am happily working in my company. I don't see myself shifting careers. But will be exploring new business ventures in the creative industry."

Talking about his life post-divorce, Gaurav revealed, "I feel more peaceful and calm as the divorce is finally through. I am travelling and doing what I like most. My company is doing great and I am excelling there as well so professionally and emotionally I am in a great spirit."

During a previous interaction with IANS, Gaurav spilled the beans on his future plans post-divorce. He revealed that he would fight for the custody of his kid.

"Steps ahead is me believing in justice and our Indian judiciary. I'll fight. I have evidence and I'll go by the rule. God is there with him over my kid. I am sure we both will unite and he will get everything he deserves and all that he has been deprived of for greed," the businessman shared.