ED Moves Forward With Property Restitution In Rs 600 Crore Money Laundering Case

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Imphal Sub-Zonal Office has taken a significant step towards the restitution of properties in a money laundering case involving Sanasam Jacky Singh and other officials of the Lamjingba Group of Companies.

This case, which is based on seven FIRs filed by the Manipur Police, involves a fraudulent investment scheme that defrauded over 15,000 investors of approximately Rs 600 crore.

The ED's investigation revealed that Lamjingba Group, led by Sanasam Jacky Singh, was operating a high-risk“investment/deposit scheme” promising exceptionally high returns, luring unsuspecting investors.

Instead of generating the promised returns, the company used the funds to acquire several assets, including both movable and immovable properties. As a result of the fraudulent activities, Singh was arrested, and the ED took action by provisionally attaching properties worth Rs 63.52 crore.

In response to these findings, the ED filed Prosecution Complaint No. 02/2023 on March 20, 2023, against Singh, M. Robindro Singh, and others associated with the Lamjingba Group.

The ED also sought the confiscation of the attached properties, which include an under-construction hotel property. Charges have since been framed against the accused in the case.

Further developments saw a writ petition filed by Wahengbam Pratap Singh and others in the High Court of Manipur.

The petitioners requested the restoration of properties that were attached in connection with the case. Following this, the High Court directed the Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, to consider the claims for property restitution strictly according to the relevant legal provisions.

In compliance with the court's directive, the Special Judge, PMLA, Imphal East, issued an order on March 21, 2025, for the publication of claims related to the properties.

The petitioners were instructed to publish notices in two newspapers -- one in a vernacular language and another in English, inviting claims from interested parties.