Frazier & Deeter Completes Industry Study On Dental Software And Operations Management Systems To Address Practice Challenges

Frazier & Deeter (FD) a Top 50 business advisory and accounting firm, is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive study focusing on the software and operations management system sector. This in-depth analysis sheds light on current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the industry, offering valuable insights for dental practitioners and industry providers.

The study examines key factors driving growth in the dental software market, including technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations and regulatory changes. By analyzing data from a diverse range of dental practices and software providers, FD has identified critical areas for innovation and improvement.

"We are excited to share our findings with the dental community," said Jason Sammons, Head of FD's Advisory Practice. "This study not only highlights the current landscape but also serves as a roadmap for practices looking to enhance their operational efficiency and patient care through effective software solutions."

Key findings from the study include:



Industry Transformation:

The dental industry is shifting toward cloud-based solutions and AI tools to improve patient care and operational efficiency. Modern practice management systems are key to reducing costs and staying competitive.

Market Growth:

The dental market is growing, driven by an aging population, increasing demand for advanced procedures like implants, and rising awareness of dental hygiene. Industry Challenges:

Shortages in labor, especially in hygienists and assistants, continue to challenge the industry. Combined with rising operational costs, these issues highlight the need for better management and technological solutions.

Frazier & Deeter aims to equip dental practices and software developers with the knowledge necessary to navigate this dynamically evolving landscape. The full study is available for download .

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

