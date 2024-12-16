YOU HAD TO BE THERE: CHLOË SEVIGNY STARS IN W HOTELS 'HOTEL TALES' - A SERIES OF SHORTS CRAFTED BY PAT REGAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The campaign highlights the brand's global evolution and untold stories from iconic stays

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announces its new global series, Hotel Tales. Shot in an editorial-documentary style, the series reveals the untold stories and epic moments that can happen only at W Hotels. Written by Hacks (MAX) writer and comedian Pat Regan, each guest's stay immerses viewers in their individual W Hotels experiences with the one-of-a-kind vibe of 'you just had to be there' and extending the invitation of 'next time, be there' for guests to experience firsthand.

Chloe Sevigny at W New York - Union Square for 'Hotel Tales' by W Hotels

At the core of Hotel Tales is a cast of eccentric characters, featuring icons like quintessential New Yorker and award-winning actor Chloë Sevigny, multidisciplinary artist Miranda Makaroff, and comedian and television host Ziwe, each sharing their experiences beyond their stays, including the unexpected encounters and unforgettable characters they met along the way - moments that could unfold only at W Hotels.



Chloë Sevigny, a guest at the brand's global reimagined flagship W New York – Union Square , knows it's the ideal spot to prepare for her newest role – transporting her to the '90s when W Hotels first stepped onto the scene. There, she forms an unexpected bond with a W Hotels signature Whatever/Whenever agent who goes above and beyond to curate a unique collection of '90s relics, hand delivered to Chloë to get her into character.

W Hollywood , Miranda Makaroff recounts how she found love over an [intercepted] room service order on a late night culinary quest at the brand's West Coast flagship. Produced by Vogue with W Hotels, Ziwe chronicles her stay as she enters her cowgirl era and embarks on a night out in the south's signature Music City with W Nashville being her partner in crime.

"At W Hotels, we see our spaces as dynamic canvases where self-expression takes center stage and authentic stories unfold," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels . "Our role is to capture and amplify these bold, unfiltered moments - the kind that reflect the energy and individuality of our guests and talent alike. Our hotels are places where creativity thrives and where the unexpected becomes a natural part of the narrative. This campaign is an extension of that ethos, celebrating the diverse, original experiences that define W Hotels and showcasing how we transform them into something truly unforgettable."

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has always strived to play a pivotal role in generational and cultural change since its inception in 1998. The launch of this series is a continuation of the brand's commitment to this vision, reinforcing the brand's role as a leader in shaping the boutique lifestyle hotel movement guests know and love today.

"Crafting the W Hotels brand series has been an incredible journey. It's been a true celebration of the next chapter for a brand that's always been about setting new standards and embracing the bold," said Pat Regan. "W Hotels celebrates individuality and lets guests be their truest selves – or their alter ego - to create stories worth telling. It was exciting to be part of something as dynamic as the brand itself. Because at the end of the day, it's about being authentically yourself and having a bit of fun while doing it."

marks an exciting new chapter in the brand's ongoing evolution, reimagining the guest experience with stories that captivate and push boundaries with a curated, elevated playbook of distinct design, evolved passion-driven programming, and refined service culture. Every visit, whether a first-time guest or a loyal local, is an invitation to embrace a journey of self-discovery and experience luxury liberated.

"I have such fond memories of visiting W New York – Union Square back in the early aughts, and it's been so much fun and nostalgic to return back, but with a fresh modern twist at the reimagined hotel," shares Chloë Sevigny . "I'm excited to be a part of the brand's new era where we can all continue to write our own stories."

Check out Hotel Tales and stay connected with W Hotels on Instagram at @whotels and TikTok at @whotels . Head over to whotels to discover the brand's portfolio of nearly 70 hotels around the world to create your own hotel tale that 'you just had to be there' for. Looking ahead, more stories will debut in early 2025, with even more exciting tales to be announced soon, inviting viewers to 'next time, be there.'

and resorts,

including all-inclusive resorts and

premium

