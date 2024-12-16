The Romantic Comedy 'A Brooklyn Love Story' Now On VOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Romance blossoms despite the odds for Mike Moona (Michael Morano) & Honey Caputo (Katie McCarty).

Pops Moona (Dan Grimaldi), the beloved, longtime owner of a family run Brooklyn grocery is pressured to sell in a greedy bid to gentrify the neighborhood ... until a lovable, local mobster concocts a crazy plan to save the day.

The Wise Guys get behind Pops (Dan Grimaldi).

Not Since 'The Sopranos,' Have so Many Lovable Wise Guys Appeared Together on Screen!

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A postcard to Brooklyn and to the value of friendships, family, tradition and love, the romantic comedy A Brooklyn Love Story will premiere on major VOD platforms, beginning Dec. 13 on Amazon . Not since The Sopranos have so many lovable wise guys appeared together on screen.Filmed on location in Brooklyn and inspired by a family story, A Brooklyn Love Story was directed by Steven Feder (the upcoming Sing to Me; Charlie Irish; It Had to Be You; The Cottonwood) and stars Michael Morano (Wrong for Right, Insight; Goodfellas), Katie McCarty (Just for Showmance; Younger; The Blacklist), Dan Grimaldi (“Patsy/Philly Parisi” on The Sopranos), Michael Rispoli (Death to Smoochy; The Rum Diary; Kick-Ass), Vincent Pastore (“Bigg Pussy” on The Sopranos; Carlito's Way), Joseph D'Onofrio (A Bronx Tale; Jungle Fever; Good Fellas), Anthony Mangano (The Dictator; Inside Man; Raising Helen; Green Book; Point Break) and Christopher Ryan (American Horror Story).More About A Brooklyn Love Story ...Fiercely loyal to family, friends and his Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, neighborhood, affable Mike Moona helps run a three-generation fruit and vegetable store, The Golden Gate, owned by his father, lovingly known to the neighborhood as“Pops.”However, Borough President Gregory McGuire and a hotshot developer are determined to force the family to sell their land in a greedy bid to gentrify the neighborhood. Making matters worse, Mike and Gregory have a contentious past dating back to high school.A handsome widower, Mike's also lonely and trying to get his groove back. When he meets Honey Caputo, he's instantly smitten ... But Honey works for the man plotting to end the family's legacy business. While love blossoms despite the odds, things begin to look grim for the store.When Little Tony Butchie, the not-so-threatening neighborhood hood, hears about the dilemma, he and his ragtag crew-who love Pops-make things uncomfortable, concocting a crazy plan to save the day.Logline:The beloved, longtime owner of a family run Brooklyn grocery is pressured to sell in a greedy bid to gentrify the neighborhood ... until a lovable, local mobster concocts a crazy plan to save the day.From M.E.G.A. Films Ltd., Mazz-Scazz Entertainment and Black Sheep Entertainment, A Brooklyn Love Story was directed by Steven Feder; written by Steven Feder and John Cortese, whose family owned a neighborhood fruit market, The Golden Gate, for 80 years; and stars Michael Morano (Mike Moona), Katie McCarty (Honey Caputo), Dan Grimaldi (Pops Moona), Michael Rispoli (Don Muchie Buchie), Vincent Pastore (Benny“The Snail” Tucci), Joseph D'Onofrio (Dominick“Big Sally” Cuchie) and Anthony Mangano (Little Tonie Buchie). Edited by Lance Chapman. Produced by Morris S. Levy, Jeff Mazzola and John Scaccia. Executive producers are Barry Rohrssen and Michael Gallagher. Distributed by Quiver Distribution.A Brooklyn Love StoryRelease Date: VOD 12/13/24Genre: Romantic ComedyNot RatedProduction Year: 2024Language: EnglishProduction Country: U.S.Runtime: 1 Hour 47 MinutesAbout M.E.G.A. Films Ltd.:Founded in 2004 by producer Morris S. Levy, the New York City-based M.E.G.A. Films Ltd. is known for producing award-winning films and Off-Broadway plays. The company is best known for the feature-length movie The Ten, with an all-star cast including Paul Rudd, John Hamm, Jessica Alba and Winona Ryder; and the documentary Seduced and Abandoned, featuring Jessica Chastain, Ryan Gosling, Martin Scorsese, Roman Polanski, Neve Campbell, Alex Baldwin and James Caan. Levy was also a producer of the Off-Broadway shows My Life on a Diet, starring Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee Renee Taylor, which opened to rave reviews; and Mornings at Seven, a revival of the Tony Award-winning play starring Tony Roberts, Judith Ivey and Don Lauria.About Mazz-Scazz Entertainment/Black Sheep Entertainment:Mazz-Scazz Entertainment, founded by producers John Scaccia (The Girl Who Got Away; Boy Wonder) and Jeff Mazzola (It Had to Be You; The Cottonwood) in 2000, is headquartered in Brooklyn. Black Sheep Entertainment, founded in 1995 by award-winning writer/director Steven Feder (Charlie Irish; It Had to Be You; The Cottonwood), is headquartered in Los Angeles. The companies frequently collaborate on films for theatrical, VOD and television. Most recently, Scaccia and Feder partnered to produce Like Nobody's Business for Fox-Mar Vista/Hallmark, starring Rachael Leigh Cook. Upcoming projects include the feature film Sing to Me, starring Voice winner and American Idol runner-up Allesandra Guercio; the feature-length The Game, based on the Jack London novel; and Gangster, a true-life series based on the story of Johnny“Bird” Coiro Jr., a second-generation mobster in the Gambino crime family.

Vicki Greenleaf

Greenleaf & Associates

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Trailer: A Brooklyn Love Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.