The Seventy Ninth Group Champions Boxing Talent at Saudi Arabia’s Premier Fight Night

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 16 – The Seventy Ninth Group is proud to play a pivotal role in one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, taking place at the iconic Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 21, 2024. At the heart of this event, The Seventy Ninth Group’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the global sports community.



The evening’s headline act is the Heavyweight World Championship rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, a clash that has captivated fans worldwide. Adding to the excitement, Peter McGrail, proudly sponsored by The Seventy Ninth Group, will compete in a career-defining undercard fight versus Dennis McCann for the British and European super-bantamweight titles. This moment represents a pivotal step forward in McGrail’s promising boxing career.



McGrail, a standout talent from the renowned Everton Red Triangle Boxing Club in Liverpool, fights under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing banner. He faces Dennis McCann, a formidable opponent promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions. Their bout promises high-stakes action, showcasing the dedication and skill of two rising stars in the sport.



Natalie Bellis, CEO of The Seventy Ninth Group, emphasised: "Supporting Peter McGrail is a testament to The Seventy Ninth Group’s belief in fostering potential whilst championing our values of perseverance and excellence. This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the global sports landscape. We’re thrilled to support Peter as he competes on an international stage and look forward to celebrating his achievements in Riyadh."



This landmark event at the world-class Kingdom Arena further cements Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a premier destination for global sporting excellence. Fans from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to experience a vibrant and modern venue that embodies the grandeur of this historic occasion.



Boxing enthusiasts unable to attend in person can tune in to the live broadcast on the DAZN platform. The main event walkout is scheduled for approximately 8 PM GMT/UTC, ensuring fans worldwide can witness the excitement as it unfolds in the heart of Saudi Arabia.





