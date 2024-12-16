Smart Socks Market To Surpass USD 174.06 Million By 2034 At A 10.1% CAGR From 2025 To 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising awareness about and is driving the adoption of innovative wearable technology, including smart socks.

The market for smart socks is projected to grow, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. The smart socks market size was valued at USD 66.59 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 174.06 million by 2034. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2025–2034.

What Are Smart Socks?

Smart socks are wearable devices that incorporate advanced sensors to track the wearer's physiological data. They are designed to look like normal socks and can track movement, heart rate, and sweat levels. These socks can help with the detection of agitation and falls in people with dementia. Also, they can assist healthcare professionals and caregivers in monitoring other factors, such as the weight borne by a fractured limb, swelling during weight bearing, and increased warmth during exercise. Smart socks are designed to be machine washable and don't require charging.

What Are Key Report Highlights?



The market for smart socks is poised to witness robust growth, with projections indicating the market value to reach USD 174.06 million by 2034.

The rising focus on health, wellness, and fitness is fueling the demand for wearable technology, including smart socks.

The market segmentation is primarily based on product type, category, distribution channel, end use, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is projected to register a higher CAGR owing to the convenience offered by online channels. The smart socks market report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Market Key Players?

The market for smart socks is continuously evolving. The top market participants are continuously focusing on advanced manufacturing technologies and extensive research and development to maintain a competitive edge. A few of the smart socks market key players are:



Sensoria, Inc.

Milbotix Ltd

Danu Sports Ltd.

Adidas

Siren

Bionox Group Spain S.L.

Sidas / Therm-ic

Vulpés

QUANTA VICI

iHood Simcos Technology Co., Ltd.

What's Driving Market Forward?

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions : In recent decades, there has been a significant rise in the incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and plantar fasciitis. This has led to increased demand for innovative solutions such as smart socks to manage these conditions, impacting the smart socks market demand favorably.

Growth of E-Commerce Industry : The rising adoption of e-commerce offers a convenient way to discover and purchase innovative wearable technology. The shift towards e-commerce increases product visibility and enables brands to cater to a wider audience, including health-conscious consumers.

Technological Advancements : Continuous advances in smart socks technology, including innovations in materials and integration of smart sensors and connectivity features, are anticipated to support smart socks market development during the forecast period.

Which Region Leads Market Demand?

North America : North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The increasing disposable income and rising awareness of personal health and wellness are the key factors driving market growth in the region. In addition, the growing popularity of fitness activities and the expansion of e-commerce platforms further contribute to the regional market dominance.

Asia Pacific : The Asia Pacific smart socks market is projected to experience substantial growth from 2025 to 2034. This is primarily due to the rising adoption of healthcare wearables, fueled by increased awareness among consumers. Factors such as urbanization, rising population, and the shift towards preventive healthcare also fuel the adoption of smart socks in the region.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Product Type Outlook



Step Counting Socks

Speed Tracking Socks Distance Tracking Socks

By Category Outlook



Men Women

By Distribution Channel Outlook



Online Sales Offline Sales

By End Use Outlook



Sports

Healthcare Casual

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

