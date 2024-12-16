ADA University And PASHA Bank Launch Initiative For Women's Professional Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ADA University, ADA University Foundation (ADAF), and PASHA Bank have launched a new social project aimed at supporting women's professional growth and equipping them with skills that align with the demands of the modern market. The project specifically targets female entrepreneurs across various fields of business, Azernews reports

The initiative, designed with the goal of enhancing women's role in social and professional environments, encourages them to make positive changes and progress. It also aims to inspire women to become leading forces for societal development, benefiting not only themselves but also others.

Within the framework of the project, various sessions on key topics will be organized. These include interactive training with parliamentarians and corporate sector professionals to help women enhance their knowledge and skills in areas such as finance, leadership, communication, entrepreneurship, and more. In addition, art and yoga classes will be offered to nurture women's creative abilities and spiritual well-being.

Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, Director of the Sponsorship Projects Department of the ADA University Foundation, stated, "This project, which we have been working on since last year together with our regular partners, aims to strengthen the role of women in the social and professional environment and transform them into individuals who bring added value to society with their skills."