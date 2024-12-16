ADA University And PASHA Bank Launch Initiative For Women's Professional Development
ADA University, ADA University Foundation (ADAF), and PASHA Bank
have launched a new social project aimed at supporting women's
professional growth and equipping them with skills that align with
the demands of the modern labor market. The project specifically
targets female entrepreneurs across various fields of business,
Azernews reports
The initiative, designed with the goal of enhancing women's role
in social and professional environments, encourages them to make
positive changes and progress. It also aims to inspire women to
become leading forces for societal development, benefiting not only
themselves but also others.
Within the framework of the project, various sessions on key
topics will be organized. These include interactive training with
parliamentarians and corporate sector professionals to help women
enhance their knowledge and skills in areas such as finance,
leadership, communication, entrepreneurship, and more. In addition,
art and yoga classes will be offered to nurture women's creative
abilities and spiritual well-being.
Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, Director of the Sponsorship Projects
Department of the ADA University Foundation, stated, "This project,
which we have been working on since last year together with our
regular partners, aims to strengthen the role of women in the
social and professional environment and transform them into
individuals who bring added value to society with their
skills."
