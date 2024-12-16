Gryphon Investors Announces Investment In Phdata

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partners with Management to Scale Next Generation Data and AI Services Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed a majority growth recapitalization of phData (the "Company"), an leader in developing and delivering modern data applications and AI solutions. This will support phData's continued growth of its differentiated set of end-to-end offerings and its expert global team. As part of the transaction, the Company's management team, including CEO Ryan Bosshart, will retain a significant equity stake in the Company. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

phData, one of the largest pure-play data engineering companies globally, is certified as a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. Specializing in AI and data applications, phData offers services including data engineering, AI and machine learning, analytics, and visualization. Founded in 2014 and based in Minneapolis, MN, phData serves the world's top brands in the financial services, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, and retail & CPG industries.

Gabe Stephenson, Partner and Head of the Technology Solutions & Services Group at Gryphon, said, "phData is incredibly well-positioned to capitalize on the punctuated change and positive tailwinds driven by data and AI. phData has an advantaged market position and leading brand in data and AI services, underpinned by strong and long-term customer relationships, a highly talented team of skilled engineers, and a humble and hungry management team. We look forward to partnering with phData to help the Company capture the tremendous opportunity that exists."

phData represents Gryphon's fourth platform

investment in a Technology Solutions & Services company, following partnerships with 3Cloud, NewRocket, and Caylent.

Mr. Bosshart added, "We are excited to have found a partner in Gryphon that shares our vision of innovative, efficient data and AI solutions driving real world business value. Their proven track record of helping leading solutions and services companies scale in the technology space will enable us to build on our momentum and accelerate our growth."

Guggenheim Securities acted as financial advisor to phData. Latham & Watkins, Winthrop & Weinstine, and Gunderson Dettmer acted as legal advisors to phData. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Gryphon, and Lazard acted as financial advisor to Gryphon.

About phData

phData

is a leading AI and data services company that specializes in AI and data applications, from conception to production. The company's global delivery team partners with the world's top brands to execute data initiatives in artificial intelligence, data engineering, applications, analytics, and managed services for cloud platforms.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors

is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With approximately $9+ billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact:

Lambert

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

or

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]



SOURCE Gryphon Investors

