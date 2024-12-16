Jeff Bezos’ Amazon contemplates giving USD1 million to Trump

(MENAFN) has confirmed it will contribute $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund and stream the ceremony on its Prime Video platform, a move seen as an effort by CEO Jeff Bezos to mend ties with the incoming administration. In addition to the monetary donation, the streaming service's in-kind contribution is valued at another $1 million. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post—a vocal critic of Trump—has also planned a visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida next week.



Though the donation is relatively small compared to Bezos' estimated $250 billion net worth, it signals a shift in his relationship with Trump. Earlier this year, Bezos praised Trump's handling of an assassination attempt and distanced himself from strong Democratic backing, even vetoing the Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.



Amazon's donation comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also pledged $1 million to the inaugural fund, in a bid to balance his earlier donations to Democrats and to the groups that supported them. Both Bezos and Zuckerberg's donations highlight the lack of contribution limits for inaugural committees, though all donations are reported to the Federal Elections Commission.



In related news, Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, has become one of Trump's most prominent supporters, having purchased Twitter and publicly endorsed the former president.

