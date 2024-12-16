Drones get detected over key US army base in Europe

(MENAFN) Unidentified drones have been spotted flying over the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany, as well as facilities owned by major companies like BASF and weapons maker Rheinmetall, according to a report by Der Spiegel. These sightings, which occurred in early December, have raised concerns about potential sabotage or espionage activities.



Ramstein Air Base, a critical U.S. Air Force hub in Europe, has been a target for drone activity, with several UAVs detected above the base on the nights of December 3 and 4. A base spokesperson confirmed the sightings but stated that the drones did not affect the base’s operations or military equipment. The U.S. Air Force is working closely with German authorities to investigate the incidents.



Despite intensive search efforts by local authorities, the drone operators have not been located. The public prosecutor’s office in Flensburg has opened an investigation into the flights, which are suspected of being related to sabotage or espionage. The German military has also been alerted to the situation.



The issue was discussed at a recent security conference in Brandenburg, though no clear solution was agreed upon. German officials are particularly concerned about the potential for sabotage, given the country's support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. Similar drone sightings were reported earlier this year near a chemical park and an LNG terminal in Schleswig-Holstein, further raising security alarms.



Both BASF and Rheinmetall have confirmed that they are collaborating with authorities to monitor any suspicious activity around their facilities. BASF emphasized that the safety of its operations remains a top priority.

