DXC Hires Hotwire For Global Comms

MENAFN - PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - DXC Technology has named Hotwire its global PR agency of record as the tech services firm looks to boost visibility across more than 60 countries.The appointment follows a competitive review and reflects DXC's push to modernize how it tells its story amid an accelerating wave of technology disruption, Hotwire said in announcing the win.Hotwire will be responsible for developing and executing a global communications program that includes strategic counsel, executive thought leadership and media engagement. The agency's remit also includes aligning messaging across regions to support DXC's positioning in areas like cloud, IT modernization, and AI.

"The pace of technological change is accelerating like never before, and at DXC, we're focused on equipping our customers with modern solutions that drive industries forward," said Kaveri Camire, DXC's SVP and chief marketing officer.“Throughout the RFP process, we were impressed by Hotwire's fresh ideas, deep tech expertise, and the strength of their global team-precisely what we need to scale our program globally.”



“We're honored to support DXC's next chapter of growth,” said Heather Craft, Hotwire's North America CEO.“Our team is energized by the opportunity to bring bold thinking and a modern communications approach to a company helping industries transform through technology.”