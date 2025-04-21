Unpaid Wages Top Labour Complaints In Q1 Of 2025 - Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Unpaid wages continue to top the list of labour complaints in the Kingdom, reflecting persistent violations of workers' rights across multiple sectors, according to the Ministry of Labour.

In its latest inspection report, the ministry revealed that 935 complaints related to unpaid wages were filed during the first quarter of 2025 through its "Himaya" platform, accounting for 37 per cent of all labour grievances received during that period.

Following investigations, the ministry's Inspection Directorate issued 222 official violations to employers, according to a statement shared with The Jordan Times.

The report also recorded 152 complaints regarding the termination of open-ended contracts, oral agreements, or cases where no formal employment contract was in place.

Additionally, 128 workers filed complaints after being suspended without justification, while 97 others raised concerns over the termination of fixed-term contracts.

Further issues cited by workers included salary deductions, being forced to take unpaid leave, and the withholding of employment certificates. A total of 140 individuals reported being denied experience letters, while 134 others said they faced unjust legal actions initiated by their employers.

In terms of occupational safety, 26 complaints were filed related to inadequate health and safety measures, while four targeted recruitment agencies.

One complaint involved a breach of intellectual property rights, and 12 others cited employers' failure to provide the legally mandated one-month notice prior to termination.

During the same period, labour inspectors carried out 7,818 field visits, including five focused on specific economic sectors. These inspections led to the issuance of 1,757 warnings and the documentation of 2,386 labour law violations.

Across industries, workers expressed ongoing vulnerability. Lina Tayseer, a garment factory worker in Sahab, said her employer routinely delays salary payments and pressures employees into signing documents falsely confirming full payment.

“There are months when we receive our salaries late. If anyone complains, they risk losing their job,” Tayseer told The Jordan Times.

In the hospitality sector, similar concerns persist. Ahmad Diab, a receptionist in Aqaba, said employees are often forced to work up to 14 hours a day without appropriate overtime compensation.“Most of us remain silent because we're afraid we won't find another job,” he said.

From the employer's perspective, some cite regulatory and economic pressures as contributing factors. Anas Ajarma, who owns a restaurant in Amman, acknowledged gaps in implementation but said the lack of support for small businesses complicates compliance with labour standards.

“Balancing labour obligations with high operational costs and limited assistance is extremely difficult,” Ajarma said.

Labour rights organisations, including Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights, have long warned about systemic issues affecting workers.

In a comment to The Jordan Times, the organisation said:“Ongoing violations, particularly concerning fair wages and working hours, indicate the urgent need for stronger legal protections and more robust oversight to safeguard workers' basic rights.”