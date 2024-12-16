Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 53rd national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to power. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Bahraini Monarch good and his country most progress and prospertiy under his sagacious leadership. (end) sam

