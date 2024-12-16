Mobily Wins Four Awards At The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference And Awards.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading telecommunications, media, and (TMT) company, announced its remarkable achievements at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual and Awards. Mobily secured first place in the Middle East for the Best Printed 2023 Annual Report category and earned second place for the Best Digital 2023 Annual Report category, reinforcing its leadership in transparency and reporting excellence.











The company also achieved first place for the Best IR for 2023 and third place for the Best Investor Relations Professional in Saudi Arabia, further highlighting its commitment to excellence in Investor Relations.

These achievements underscore Mobily's unwavering commitment to applying the highest standards of transparency, disclosure, and clarity in communicating with its shareholders and various stakeholders.





On this occasion, Mobily CEO Eng. Salman Al-Badran expressed his pride in the company's achievements, and he said:“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which highlight our dedication to adopting global best practices in Investor Relations. Our Annual Report serves as a transparent window to our financial and operational performance, reinforcing the trust of our shareholders and meeting their evolving expectations.

He added that this year's report offered a comprehensive and detailed overview of the company's achievements and future aspirations, leveraging advanced digital tools to enhance the understanding and analysis of the information. It also featured numerous financial and operational indicators that highlight the company's strength and resilience.

Eng. Al-Badran further remarked:“Mobily has achieved this recognition after a year of sustained efforts to adapt to the competitive telecommunications market, embrace innovation in its technologies and offerings, and lead the market with a strong brand presence, robust performance, and an exceptional customer experience.”

Mobily has previously won the Best Printed Annual Report award for 3 consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022) and the Best Digital Annual Report award in 2019, 2020, and 2022. These accolades reflect the company's continuous efforts to enhance effective communication with stakeholders and its pioneering role in setting global benchmarks for Investor Relations practices.