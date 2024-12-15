Decade As Refugees: Syrians In Jordan Watch Homeland's Transition With Hope, Concern

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Syrians living in Jordan are closely following the unfolding changes in their homeland, grappling with a mix of hope, concern for loved ones, and uncertainty about their future.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Sabah Luay, a Syrian mother of four who has lived in Amman since 2013, expressed conflicting emotions.“At first, I couldn't reach my daughter or my mother in Aleppo for four days. Then, suddenly, people around me started congratulating me, saying Syria had become free,” she said.

Despite the relief, she added,“I'm not sure if I'll be able to go back and start over.”

Fatima Ali, a 40-year-old mother of three also living in Amman, voiced cautious optimism.

“I hear from my relatives that life is becoming a bit more normal in some areas. However, it's hard to fully trust after so many years of fear,” she said, her tone a mix of hope and hesitation.

Fatima fled to Jordan in 2013 and has not returned since.

For younger Syrians like 17-year-old Adnan Qasem, who grew up in Irbid, the connection to Syria feels more remote.

“I only remember small things about my hometown. My parents talk about how much it has changed, but for me, Jordan is home now,” he said.

Alaa Qasem, a Syrian woman in her 30s living in Zarqa, highlighted the shared longing among displaced families.

“Despite the challenges, the sense of yearning for home unites us all,” she told The Jordan Times.

Jordan has hosted more than 1.3 million Syrians since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, including nearly 660,000 refugees registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, out of more than 5 million Syrian refugees in Jordan and neighbouring countries.