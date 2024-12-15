“There Is No Storm Without Clouds!”:“La Femme Nuage” Infuses The Art Scene With Colour And Scent In The Midst Of Turbulent Weather

(MENAFN- Pressat) HENLEY-ON-THAMES, 15 December 2024 – Despite turbulent weather, art enthusiasts flocked to the River & Rowing Museum in Henley-on-Thames on 7 December for the private view of “La Femme Nuage” , an innovative scented art running from 3 December 2024 to 1 February 2025. The show is the result of a unique collaboration between Berkshire-based contemporary painter Yuliya Martynova and perfumer and olfactory artist E. Gabriel De Carvalho , offering visitors a rare fusion of painted cloudscapes and custom-crafted fragrances.

The event, attended by notable figures such as Professor Yelena Kalyuzhnova , Vice Dean (International) at Henley Business School, University of Reading, and Director of the Centre for Euro-Asian Studies. Their presence underscored the exhibition's appeal across both cultural and academic communities.

A Celebration of Womanhood, Memory, and Scent

Originally from Kazakhstan, Martynova's journey led her to the UK over two decades ago, culminating in a celebrated career as a contemporary artist renowned for her ethereal depictions of skies, blossoms, and sailboats. Marking a decade as a full-time artist,“La Femme Nuage” presents sixteen semi-abstract cloud paintings, with six specially selected to represent pivotal chapters of her life. Each of these artworks personifies a woman whose influence has left an indelible mark on Martynova's personal narrative.

De Carvalho, esteemed for his previous sensory-driven exhibitions“The Perfumer's Garden: Seasons and Sensations – A Reinterpretation of Renaissance Art” and“THE SCENT OF COLOUR: A Social Exploration Exhibition,” uses his expertise in fragrance to translate each chosen painting into a scent. These aromatic interpretations deepen the emotional resonance of Martynova's pieces, enabling visitors to engage multiple senses simultaneously and experience art in an entirely new dimension.

A Warm Refuge Amid the Storm

Set against the backdrop of intense winds and rain, the private view still drew a dedicated audience who braved the storm. Guests were greeted with Prosecco and wine, and soon found themselves immersed in a vibrant sensory exploration. As one visitor remarked,“Well worth a visit, absolutely stunning & I enjoyed smelling each one too.” Another noted how the exhibition offered“a change of perspective on art,” blending sight, scent, and storytelling into a meaningful whole.

Representatives from the River & Rowing Museum highlighted the exhibition's originality, calling it“one of the most unique” they have hosted. In spite of the weather, the private view offered a calm haven of colour and fragrance that stood in contrast to the stormy conditions outside.

Looking Forward

“La Femme Nuage” will remain on display until 1 February 2025, giving the public ample opportunity to experience this trailblazing collaboration. Beyond the current exhibition, Martynova is in discussions with a Los Angeles-based gallery as well as exploring a contemporary art residency at Bankside's Autograph Marriott in London. These ventures will continue her exploration of bright and mesmerising female figures, taking her cloud narratives to new audiences.

De Carvalho will maintain his collaborative efforts with Martynova and other artists, integrating his perfumer's craft with a range of visual mediums. Alongside his fragrance work, he remains committed to sharing his knowledge of olfactory art through workshops and other educational initiatives.

Support and Acknowledgements

The River & Rowing Museum's dedicated staff provided invaluable support, ensuring the exhibition's success amidst adverse weather conditions. Their ongoing commitment to innovative programming and immersive cultural experiences has allowed“La Femme Nuage” to flourish, offering a testament to the synergy between visual and olfactory art forms.

