Fuel Network (FUEL) Genesis Sale On Bitget Launchx

Bitget is excited to announce the listing of the LaunchX project Fuel (FUEL).

Bitget LaunchX is an innovative token distribution designed for the Web3 community. It enables users to discover promising projects early and gain access to project tokens during their launch stage.

About the project

Fuel combines several innovative features in order to bring new capabilities to the Ethereum ecosystem, without making any compromises. Fuel rollups have parallelized transaction execution, native account abstraction, and support for wallets of all networks.

Fuel Ignition delivers high throughput (>600 TPS) and cost efficiency (minimum cost of <$0.0002 per transaction), making it a leading Optimistic rollup on Ethereum. Since launch, Fuel Ignition has surpassed $400 million in total value locked (TVL).

Fuel Network LaunchX details

● Coin name: Fuel Network (FUEL)

● Total supply: 10,000,000,000 FUEL

● LaunchX volume: 275,000,000 FUEL (2.75% of total supply)

● Exchange rate: 1 FUEL = 0.02 USDT

● Commitment method: USDT

● Individual hard cap (USDT): 5000

● Individual min. commitment (USDT): 20

● Individual subscription cap (FUEL): 250,000

How LaunchX works

1. LaunchX adopts a commitment-subscription model. The more committed, the larger the subscription share!

2. Bitget LaunchX participants can calculate their new coin allocation according to the following formula: new coin allocation for a user = (user's commitment amount ÷ total commitment amount of all users) × total tokens sold in the current LaunchX promotion.

3. The commitment amount for each user cannot exceed the individual commitment limit, and the allocation of new coins to each user cannot exceed the individual subscription limit.

How to participate:

1. Logging in to Bitget account .

2. Web: Clicking on Launchhub in the navigation bar, and selecting LaunchX from the dropdown menu, or visiting here for quick access. App: Opening the Bitget app, tapping LaunchX in the quick access section, or finding LaunchX under More.

3. Visiting the project's details page. If the project is in the subscription phase, tap Subscribe Now and enter a commitment amount in the pop-up window, and tap Confirm. If the subscription period hasn't begun, please check back later.

4. After the subscription is complete, the coins will become viewable in the spot account following the distribution. If the amount of new coins received from the subscription is less than the actual commitment amount, any excess funds will be unlocked and returned to the spot account after the distribution period ends.

Fuel Network (FUEL) LaunchX timeline

Subscription phase: December 17, 02:00 – December 19, 02:00 (UTC)

FUEL distribution phase: December 19, 02:00 – December 19, 10:00 (UTC)

FUEL/USDT spot trading listing time: December 19, 10:00 (UTC)

Notes:

1. What are the requirements to participate in LaunchX?

To ensure a safe and compliant environment, Bitget LaunchX requires all users to complete identity verification . Sub-accounts and restricted accounts are not eligible to participate.

2. How much can users commit in LaunchX and how many new coins can users subscribe to?

Each LaunchX public sale has an individual commitment limit, which cannot be exceeded. Additionally, there may be an individual subscription limit, specifying the maximum number of new coins one can acquire in each public sale.

3. When can the new coins be expected after committing?

The new coins will be calculated and distributed before the distribution period ends. Due to batch processing of data, there may be a delay in the distribution. Bitget appreciates the users' patience. LaunchX income and expenses can be tracked in Assets > Spot Account > Spot Records.

4. Can users withdraw committed funds at any time?

No, once committed, the funds cannot be withdrawn at any time. After the new coins are distributed, if the number of new coins received is less than the actual committed amount, any excess funds will be unlocked after distribution.

Terms and conditions

1. Users must complete identity verification to participate in the promotion.

2. All participants must strictly comply with Bitget's terms and conditions.

3. Sub-accounts, institutional accounts, and market maker accounts are not eligible for the promotion.

4. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify any user from participating in the promotion and confiscate their rewards if any fraudulent conduct, illegal activities (e.g., using multiple accounts to claim rewards), or other violations are found.

5. Bitget reserves the right to amend, revise, or cancel this promotion at any time without prior notice, at its sole discretion.

6. Bitget reserves the right of final interpretation of the promotion. Users may contact customer service if they have any questions.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use .

