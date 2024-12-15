Intelligence: Railroad Tracks Blown Up In Ulianovsk, Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 14, an explosion in the Russian city of Ulianovsk destroyed a railroad track, and the logistics of the Russian suffered another complication.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine reported this on and posted a video.

The explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulianovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River, a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulianovsk Motor Plant.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that on December 13 in Krasnodar, a fire disabled three locomotives, and on December 11 in Bryansk, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down.

“The process of weakening the logistics facilities used by Russia to wage genocidal war against Ukraine continues. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime will be punished with a just retribution!” the intelligence emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the DIU, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed a train with 40 tanks of fuel and damaged a railway line from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia.

The photo is illustrative