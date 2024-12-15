OIC strongly condemns recent massacre carried out by Israeli forces in Nuseirat camp

(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the recent massacre carried out by Israeli forces in Nuseirat camp, which resulted in numerous casualties and widespread destruction of residential areas and infrastructure. The OIC has described the attack as an extension of the ongoing state and genocide against the Palestinian people that has persisted for over 14 months. The OIC also expressed support for the United Nations General Assembly’s recent resolution demanding an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, along with facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip. The resolution also calls for continued support for UNRWA’s crucial role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees.



In addition, the OIC called on the international community to take responsibility and pressure Israel to comply with international law and implement relevant UN resolutions. Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also condemned the massacre in Nuseirat camp, stressing that this crime is part of a series of Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people. He urged the international community to act urgently and in accordance with international laws to stop these violations, which represent clear breaches of international and humanitarian law. Both the OIC and GCC welcomed the recent resolutions by the UN General Assembly, including the call for an immediate ceasefire and the facilitation of humanitarian access to Gaza, as well as the decision to support the continuation of UNRWA’s vital services to Palestinian refugees.

