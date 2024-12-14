Gilan Tea Merges With Green Plant In Company Reorganization
The operations of "Gilan Tea" tea company have been officially
terminated, with the company merging into "Green Plant" LLC.
Azernews reports that this reorganization was
announced by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of
Economy.
"Gilan Tea" LLC, established in 2010 with an authorized capital
of 3.3 million manats, has now joined forces with "Green Plant"
LLC, which was originally registered as "Astara Tea" LLC in 2012.
In October of this year, the company rebranded to its current name
and now holds an authorized capital of 5.1 million manats.
Seyfullayev Kamil Ali oglu serves as the legal representative for
both companies.
