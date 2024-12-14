Elon Musk's wealth surpasses USD400B amid record Tesla, SpaceX gains

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s estimated net worth exceeded USD400 billion this week, setting a new record for the world's richest person. Musk, the owner or founder of seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X, saw his wealth climb to USD429.2 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list.



Musk is followed by founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is estimated at USD244 billion, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, valued at USD220 billion.



Shares of Tesla reached an all-time high on Wednesday, rising 5.9 percent to approximately USD425.



Tesla’s stock, which has gained over 70 percent since the beginning of the year, has seen significant growth following the re-election of Donald Trump as US leader. Since Trump's victory, Tesla shares have surged more than 67 percent.

MENAFN14122024000045016755ID1108992532